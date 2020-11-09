Students of all ages can explore Kentucky’s mighty oaks through this year’s Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing contests.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, in cooperation with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, sponsors the annual contest and provides materials that can be used in classrooms or at home to help students learn about the year’s topic. Articles, suggested projects, fun facts and trivia have been provided to help students understand the importance and benefits of trees, and the impact oak trees in particular have on Kentucky’s economy, environment and forest health.
“All Kentuckians benefit when our natural environment is preserved and thriving,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By teaching our kids the importance of protecting trees and planting new ones, we set them up for a safer, healthier future.”
The art contest for students in grades one through five, and a writing contest for students in grades six through 12, allow students to use the knowledge they have gained about the topic and transform it into creative artwork and written essays.
The art and conservation writing contests began in 1974 and 1944, respectively. James B. Claypool was the first assistant director of the Division of Conservation and was hired in 1947. He became director in 1960. As director of the division, he was instrumental in the establishment of conservation education. He died in 1974.
During this year’s contest, students will learn about the anatomy of and the numerous products made from trees, including bourbon barrels; how trees affect Kentucky’s water and soil; and specifics about oak trees and Kentucky’s champion trees. They will then create essays or posters to show what they have learned.
Schools and home school students should choose their winning entries and submit those to the local conservation district by Dec. 1. The county will then narrow the entries and send finalists to the cabinet for state judging.
Students can earn monetary prizes at the school, county, regional and state levels. County winners will receive $25 from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. Area winners receive $50. State first, second and third place winners receive $250, $150 and $50, respectively. Many local conservation districts and other sponsors also provide prizes.
For more information about the contest, visit http://bit.ly/ClaypoolArtWritingContest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.