A recent study shows that Kentucky bourbon balls are a gateway food to obesity.

Website DrugGenius.com found that 1 in 4 of the 3,003 Kentuckians (25%) surveyed admit that eating just one sweet treat, such as bourbon balls — a local favorite — acts as a trigger and leads to a spell of unhealthy eating.

Gateway foods to obesity

