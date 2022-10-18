A recent study shows that Kentucky bourbon balls are a gateway food to obesity.
Website DrugGenius.com found that 1 in 4 of the 3,003 Kentuckians (25%) surveyed admit that eating just one sweet treat, such as bourbon balls — a local favorite — acts as a trigger and leads to a spell of unhealthy eating.
Made with Kentucky bourbon-soaked nuts and powdered sugar, then dipped in smooth chocolate, this boozy treat has calorie conscious locals ditching their health regimen to indulge in these addictive snacks.
But it’s not only Kentuckians who succumb to a mindless addiction of sugary treats: Floridians have the zesty Key Lime Pie to contend with, while those in Connecticut must try to resist the delightfully named Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich (two sugary, cinnamon-laced cookies with a layer of vanilla ice cream in the middle). Spare a thought for those from Mississippi, whose same-named Mud Pie is a heavenly confection of cream and chocolate sauce on top of a crumbly chocolate base, or New Yorkers, with their thick, dense cheesecakes.
So why is eating an innocent dessert so likely to make us want to break our good habits? Well, it has been well established that sugar acts, basically, just like a drug. Firstly, it fuels every cell in our brain, making it alert. Our brain also sees sugar as a reward, and the more we eat, the more we want; this makes the habit very hard to break.
In fact, some experts believe that sugar might be as addictive as an actual drug like cocaine, because eating it releases various opioids and dopamine (a feel-good neurostransmitter that activates the pleasure sensation in our bodies). And who doesn’t want a bit more pleasure in their lives? You don’t get that from a kale salad ... everything in moderation, though (especially moderation!).
“It’s no wonder many can’t resist the sweet taste of our favorite dessert,” said Stacie Detmer of DrugGenius.com, “but we need to learn how to try. It’s a slippery slope from eating just one candy bar a week to having one every day, and it’s been proven that sugary foods can contribute to obesity. Counterbalancing sugar in our diet with exercise and an otherwise healthy, sensible eating regimen is at least a start.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.