In 2019-20, Kentucky had the highest obesity rate in the nation for children between the ages of 10 and 17, 23.8 percent; almost half again as frequent of the national rate of 16.2%, according to a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
“The state of childhood obesity in America is an urgent call to action for leaders at all levels and across all sectors," Jamie Bussel, the foundation's senior program officer for efforts to prevent childhood obesity, said in a news release.
Six other states had youth obesity rates significantly higher than the national rate: Mississippi (22.3%), Louisiana (22.2%), West Virginia (21.9%), Alabama (21.8%), and Tennessee (20.8%).
“Obesity is a symptom of deep-rooted challenges that have only been made worse by the pandemic and are a warning sign that our nation’s policies are failing our kids,” Bussel said. “We must make real, systemic change to set kids on a path to better health.”
The report, titled From Crisis to Opportunity: Reforming Our Nation’s Policies to Help All Children Grow Up Healthy, also reports that Kentucky's 2- to 4-year-old children who participate in the Women, Infant and Children nutrition program rank sixth highest for obesity among the states, at 16.3%, and its high-school students rank fifth.
The good news is that the obesity rate for 10- to 17-year-olds in Kentucky didn't increase from 2018-19 and that the obesity rate for its high-school students went down in 2019, to 18.4% from 20.2% in 2017.
According to the report, national obesity rates for these age groups have held steady for the last five years, but the news release cites evidence that the coronavirus pandemic may have increased them.
"More recent data support a surge in rates during the pandemic, particularly among younger children," says the release. "National data from a set of electronic medical records show an increase in the obesity rate for youth ages 2 to 19, from 19.3% in 2019 to 22.4% in 2020."
Dr. Sandra Hassink, medical director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight, summed up how the pandemic has exacerbated the risk factors for childhood obesity.
“Economic stressors, food insecurity, less consistent access to healthy meals at school, combined with increased sedentary time, sleep dysregulation, reduced physical activity, and social isolation have made it harder for families to stay healthy," she said in the release. "This challenge is compounded by the fact that many of the consequences of obesity — including breathing problems, high blood pressure and diabetes—increase the risks of serious COVID-19 disease. As we look out now and beyond the pandemic, we must create environments that support children and families in sustaining healthy lifestyles.”
The release cites the impact of structural racism on the health of children and families, saying "Racist policies and discriminatory practices affect our food system, access to healthcare, affordable housing, and critical family supports like childcare."
The foundation's Bussel says in the report, "These challenges are deep-rooted, systemic, and interconnected — but they are not intractable."
The report says the highest obesity rates are among youth of color and those from households with low incomes. The disparities are significant. In 2019-20, non-Hispanic Asian children had the lowest obesity rate (8.1%) followed by non-Hispanic white children (12.1%). Rates were significantly higher for non-Hispanic Black (23.8%), Hispanic (21.4%), and non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native (28.7%) children.
Rates by income ranged from 8.6% among youth in the highest income group to 23.1% among youth in the lowest income group.
The foundation details several key policy recommendations to address this issue, including: making permanent the pandemic policy of making school meals available to every student; extending eligibility for nutrition programs, including mothers in the first two years after giving birth and children through age 6; and expand the child tax credit that boosts the lowest-income families.
The national and state-by-state obesity rates among 10- to 17-year-olds come from the 2019-20 National Survey of Children’s Health, along with analysis conducted by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Obesity is measured by body mass index, calculated by dividing a child's weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity is defined as a BMI that is at or above the 95th percentile for children and teens of the same age and sex; an obese child’s BMI is greater than the BMI of 95% of his or her group.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.