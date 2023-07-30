Alpha-gal.jpg

Thousands of Kentuckians are likely living with an allergy to red meat, and many of them probably don't know it because it hasn't been diagnosed in them, a new study suggests. Another study says most of the people who do the diagnoses — health-care providers — have little or no working knowledge of alpha-gal syndrome.

The studies were published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the first one, scientists reviewed laboratory results of people who had been tested for antibodies that identify the syndrome since 2020. They found 110,000 suspected cases, but that figure is probably a significant underestimate," reports Emily Anthes of The New York Times.

