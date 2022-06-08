Westfield Insurance Foundation has joined with Sturm Insurance to donate $6,500 to Simon House to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program.

Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were given to more than 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.

Simon House recently received a $6,500 donation from Sturm Insurance in partnership with Westfield Insurance Foundation. Pictured are, from left, Marsha Zolnowski, Ann Crowe, Denise Rimmer, Tasha R. Gray, John Martin, Mark A. Johnson, David Sturm, Amy Sturm, Victor Northern, Sherri Smith and Linda Stopper. (Photo submitted)

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty. This year, the Legacy of Caring program donated $625,000 to nonprofits across the country focused on helping under-employed families overcome barriers in education, finance, housing and jobs and recover from disasters.

“Our team at Sturm Insurance is always seeking out opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” David Sturm, owner of Sturm Insurance, said. “We are proud of and grateful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”

Victor Northern, vice president of advancement at the Simon House added, “We are so grateful for the generous support of Sturm Insurance. The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our ability to provide shelter for the homeless and will help families realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”

