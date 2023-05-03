Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are asking Kentucky artists, photographers, and designers to submit their best works for the next installation for the rotating Team Kentucky Gallery lining the halls of the Capitol.

Current pieces will be displayed until June 30 with the new installation to run starting July 1 through the end of the year. 

TeamKentuckyGallery_white.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription