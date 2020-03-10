The acts for the 2020 Summer Concert Series were revealed at Downtown Frankfort Inc.’s monthly board meeting on Tuesday.
Lexington-based British rock/pop cover band The Twiggenburys will kick off the series on June 5.
Lexington bluegrass band The Wooks will follow on June 19.
Country music duo Martin and Kelly will play on July 3. Originally from New England, the group has been the supporting act for Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, The Band Perry and more.
Good Rockin’ Tonight, a 1950s rock n’ roll cover band from Nashville, will bring the music of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and more on July 17.
Classic rock band Highway 119, straight out of Harlan, will take the stage on Aug. 7.
And finally, Frankfort Mayor Bill May is getting a group of musician friends together to close out the series on Aug. 21.
The series of Friday concerts takes place on the Old Capitol Lawn on West Broadway at 7 p.m.
The total cost for all six bands is $6,900, according to board Secretary Jack Kennedy.
In addition to the Summer Concert Series, Bourbon on the Banks and the Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration will return to Frankfort this year.
DFI Executive Director Glenn Waldrop said planning for the second annual Bourbon on the Banks festival is going well, with most of Friday night’s events planned.
Bourbon on the Banks will take place downtown Aug. 28-29.
As for the Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration, Gov. Andy Beshear and his party will depart from downtown Frankfort by train to attend the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2.
The Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration started as the Governor’s Derby Breakfast in 1936, but since 2011 the celebration has been held in Downtown Frankfort and includes many activities, such as stick horse races on the Old State Capitol lawn.
More information on those events will be available in coming weeks.
