The state reported 462 new cases of infection by the novel coronavirus Sunday, making its Monday-to-Sunday weekly total the largest ever: 4,503. The previous high was 4,333, two weeks ago.
“That means we have to do better,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release. “With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”
Reports on Sundays, unlike other days, do not give hospitalizations or the percentage of Kentuckians who have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days. Saturday's number was 4.59%, concluding a week in which only one day saw a number larger than 5%, the level that prompts public-health officials to recommend restrictions on activity.
“Do your best,” Beshear said. “We can’t be tired, we can’t give up. We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, mask up, Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”
Beshear's press release said 79 of the new cases were Kentuckians 18 and younger. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful,” said the governor, who has recommended that schools delay in-person instruction until Sept. 28. About 30 of the state's 171 school districts have started in-person classes, and some of the remainder have authorization from their local school boards to start before Sept. 28, depending on local conditions.
Thirteen of Sunday's new cases are in children 5 and under, down to 2 months old, the release said. Case reports on Sundays and Mondays are usually the lowest of a week due to limited weekend work at testing laboratories.
Beshear reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's total to 930. The fatalities were a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County; an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 66-year-old woman from Russell County; a 71-year-old man from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County; and an 83-year-old man from Harlan County.
Health Commissioner Steven Stack doubled down on his warning for next weekend, noting that the state's two biggest horse races will coincide with the last holiday weekend of the summer.
“What might be considered in Kentucky a ‘trifecta of holidays’ begins this coming Friday,” said Stack, a physician. “Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay healthy at home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often. If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this.”
Counties with five or more new cases are Jefferson, 131; Fayette, 77; Madison, 35; Boone, 10; Bullitt, 10; Clay and Warren, 9 each; Campbell, 8; Caldwell, Green, Jackson and McCracken, 7 each; Boyle, Franklin, Jessamine, Kenton Pulaski and Scott, 6 each; and Boyd, Calloway and Graves, 5 each.
The Franklin County Health Department reported four new cases Sunday, bringing the county's total to 458 since the pandemic began.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
These horrible COVID statistics while Kentucky's overly-partisan republican Attorney General sues our Governor insisting that actions to make us more safe are too restrictive.
Remember, Cameron was/is Mitch McConnell's cronie so who is he protecting by suing our Governor?
If only the people like Daniel Cameron who are arguing about the virus restrictions being about "liberty" rather than about "public safety" were the only ones to catch and die from the virus, I wouldn't mind so much. But innocent people being cautious are also getting infected by right-wingers and lemmings who are listening to politicians calling the pandemic a hoax, rather than the scientists who are predicting that more than 300,000 Americans will be dead by December 2020.
The only way to stop the virus, is for all of us to pull together and lock down in unison, or at a minimum, everyone wear masks and avoid crowds and breathing on other people. And the only way for this sensible approach to occur, is for PEOPLE TO VOTE OUT THE CRUEL REPUBLICANS THAT CARE MORE ABOUT MONEY THAN ABOUT HUMAN BEINGS!
VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!
