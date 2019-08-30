Hoping to drum up an audience, Mayor Bill May has announced plans for a street party and concert with a "super group" of touring musicians next Saturday.
The event will be in the 100 block of West Main Street between High and Olive streets from 7-10 p.m. That block, near Goodwood Brewing and Bourbon on Main, will be heavily barricaded and westbound East Main Street traffic will be diverted over the Capital Avenue Bridge.
May told The State Journal that he noticed how well the area worked during last Saturday’s Bourbon on the Banks After Party.
“It also gives folks a chance to see another part of downtown,” he said.
Joining May, who plays drums and percussion, on stage will be Freekbass on bass; Sammi Garret, of Turkuaz, on lead vocals and percussion; Sky White on keyboards; and Mark Hamilton on guitar. The group will perform songs by Prince, Parliament Funkadelic, James Brown, Sly & the Family Stone, Ohio Players and more, in addition to Freekbass originals.
“It’s something we have always wanted to do, but scheduling never permitted it from happening,” May said.
Considered one of the world's greatest bass players, Freekbass has released eight albums with his latest coming this year. He has worked alongside funk legends Bootsy Collins — who gave him his nickname during a studio session, calling Freekbass “The New Spritual Warrior for the Funk” — and keyboard icon Bernie Worrell, who collaborated on many of Freekbass’ albums and live projects.
Garett, who tours with Turkuaz, attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
May said he enjoys playing with them and is predicting an epic show.
“The audience will not be able to stop moving once this group starts with their super energetic grooves,” he said.
Food and drinks will be available at Goodwood and Bourbon on Main and food trucks will also be set up.
The event is made possible by Harrod Concrete, Traditional Bank, Visit Frankfort, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, Taylor Marshall, and Bill and Jenny May.