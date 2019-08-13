This Friday's Downtown Summer Concert Series will host a palette of world-class musicians, including the drummer from the band Chicago as part of a "super group."
The show will take place on the lawn of the Old State Capitol, 300 W. Broadway, beginning with the Downtown Frankfort Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. featuring Boogie G and the Titanics.
Musicians will continue to perform afterward for a late-night concert immediately following the DFI Summer Concert Series until midnight.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May will be joining the Louisville All Stars, with Bad Ass Brass and world-renowned drummer/percussionist Walfredo Reyes Jr., drummer for the band Chicago.
The “super group” was put together by May and will be playing songs by Kool & the Gang, Sly and the Family Stone, Ohio Players, Rolling Stones, James Brown, Al Green, Average White Band, Stevie Wonder and others that everyone will know. There will be some audience participation with a Soul Train line, as well as sing-alongs.
This event is made possible by Visit Frankfort; Taylor Marshall of Remax Commonwealth; Tom and Terri Bennett; Goodwood Brewing; Erika Hancock of State Farm Insurance; Frank Goins of Goins and Goins Insurance.