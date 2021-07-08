Give 65 event.png

Nearly everyone experienced the feeling of isolation and loneliness during the global pandemic. Unfortunately, these feelings are common for the older adults in our community.

Capital City Activity Center (CCAC) is committed to helping aging adults stay connected and engaged with their peers and community through programs and services.

When the pandemic hit, CCAC adapted its programming to continue serving the vulnerable older adults in the community. CCAC worked tirelessly to modify its services in a safe but meaningful way to ensure aging adults remained connected to each other even while they were isolated at home.

The center relies on the generosity of the community to support the vital services and programs that are helping older adults to age with dignity and on their own terms. CCAC is asking for support during the Give65 Event Tuesday through July 16 to continue serving its aging clients and to eventually transition back to pre-pandemic operations.

The Give65 Event is a 65-hour online giving event exclusively for charitable organizations serving aging adults presented by Home Instead Charities. This year, CCAC is raising funds to support transportation services. Seniors in Franklin County are in need of essential transportation services. The center is gearing up to provide services to allow for transportation to medical appointments, such as going to the doctor’s office, physical therapy, the dentist and even trips to the salon and library.

CCAC vehicles are also being used to transport home-delivered meals to seniors in Franklin County. Money raised during the event will stay in the community to help offset the cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance. Donations can be made at www.give65.org/capitalcityactivitycenter.

During the Give65 Event, the center is also raising funds with the hopes of receiving up to $5,000 in matching funds from Home Instead Charities. Not only does this increase the impact of the donations received, but CCAC staff is hopeful it inspires people to give back.

“Give65 allows us to help aging adults in our community while raising awareness of the critical need for the programs and services they rely on to safely live independently,” Marchele Jenkins, CCAC executive director, said.

The 65-hour Give65 Event begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and concludes at 2 a.m. July 16.

“COVID-19 has really highlighted the challenges aging adults face every day," Lenli Corbett, executive director of Home Instead Charities, said. "Supporting aging adults and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly during a global pandemic.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Capital City Activity Center for the sixth-annual Give65 Event and hope our partnership inspires greater charitable giving in support of older adults who rely on the important work of the charitable sector.” 

To learn more about Give65, visit Give65.org. All donations are 100% tax deductible in the United States. For more information about CCAC, visit www.frankfortkyseniors.org or call 502-223-5794.

