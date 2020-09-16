The Frankfort City Commission heard public comments Wednesday related to the latest proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development District, and all participants urged local officials to support its creation.
Should the city and county approve Tax Increment Financing to support development of the former Frankfort Convention Center site and other downtown property?
The public hearing is the second in a seven-step process that could end in the county and city submitting an application to the state Economic Development Cabinet to seek a pledge for its incremental tax revenues caused by development of the former Frankfort Convention Center site and other downtown property.
The proposed 22.2-acre Development District being considered includes the long-vacant Capital Plaza land known an Parcels B and C in the heart of downtown as well as the old Simon Warehouse on the eastern edge of Broadway Street.
A developer's plans for Parcels B and C include the “reimagining of” the Capital Plaza Hotel, a convention/meeting space, a new YMCA building, restaurant and retail space, residential units and a parking structure. Parcels B and C were purchased from the state by Hazard developer Marty Johnson for $1,000 and are set to be developed by Lexington developer CRM Companies.
The Simon Warehouse property is owned by Frank Haydon, who is partnering with Louisville-based Weyland Ventures to develop the warehouse property into a “lifestyle boutique hotel,” with a bar, restaurant and meeting rooms.
The first comment entered into the record at Wednesday's hearing was a letter signed by the heads of several economic development organizations and stakeholders. Signers included leading representatives of Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Tourist and Convention Commission, the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., the Frankfort YMCA, the Downtown Frankfort Merchants Committee, the Downtown Frankfort Restaurant and Bar Association and Frankfort Independent Schools.
“Frankfort is not seeing a stampede of developers knocking on our doors for a capital investment of the magnitude proposed for Parcels B & C of $86,912,500 ($10,562,500 of which is from the TIF incentives),” the letter reads. “Yet the developer’s mixed-use proposal will create 216 residential units in the heart of our community.”
The letter also warned that without Tax Increment Financing, which would fund public infrastructure such as sidewalks, streets and a state-mandated parking garage, the developer could move on and leave much of the space vacant.
“Without a financially sound TIF approval for Parcels B and C, it is likely the developer will move on to more receptive communities,” the letter reads. “What would happen next is a large flat green space sitting unused for the next couple of decades with NO additional property tax revenues for any taxing jurisdiction … . It could be years before we are able to entice another developer to invest the time and resources to consider our community.”
Another written comment was submitted by Frankfort citizen Matthew D. Wingate, who was supportive of the TIF Development District and also urged officials to consider using TIF funding to support building an amphitheater. An amphitheater has not been discussed in the latest TIF Development District plan.
Though the hearing was held virtually, two citizens also registered to appear at City Hall to submit comments: current city commission candidate Diane Strong and DFI President Rene’ True.
Strong implored officials to move the project forward “as thoughtfully as possible,” emphasizing its tax benefits and long-term impact on Frankfort’s public image.
“It gives us an opportunity to create a Frankfort that is more appealing to younger generations,” Strong said. “… It’s also an opportunity to change our optics. We can make the headlines in positive ways. We can tell the world that we’re making things happen and moving Frankfort into the future instead of getting negative attention.”
True reemphasized many of the points made in the letter that he co-signed, adding that DFI has tried to address some criticisms of the plan on its website.
“There’s a lot of misinformation that’s out there," he said. "I would challenge a lot of officials that before they go down a certain path that you ... get the facts … . With that, I want to say that Downtown Frankfort Inc. sees this as our number one priority.
“It’s an opportunity that we cannot miss as a community.”
Aside from the city commission and clerk, visible on the Zoom call were Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells; Magistrate Sherry Sebastian; Craig Turner, president and CEO of CRM Companies; Casey Bolton, author of an economic analysis of Parcels B and C developments commissioned by CRM; and city-county TIF attorney Jim Parsons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.