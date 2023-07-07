Aging adults continue to be in need, experiencing isolation and loneliness daily. Services supporting older adults remain critical to a healthy aging process.
Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort remains committed to serving aging adults through programs and services, working every day to fulfill its mission of encouraging seniors to live a healthy and engaged lifestyle while serving more than 200 meals to seniors in Franklin County through home-delivered meal program and drive-thru lunch service.
The Give65 Event, hosted by Home Instead Charities, provides the center with an opportunity to rally the community to support older adults served by its programs. From Tuesday-Friday, July 14, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is participating in the eighth-annual event, a 65-hour online giving event exclusively for charitable organizations serving aging adults.
This year, the center is raising funds for its transportation services for Franklin County seniors and its meal program that feeds more than 200 locals seniors daily. Monetary gifts can be made at https://www.give65.org/capitalcityactivitycenter.
The generosity of the community helps to power the mission of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort. To continue serving aging adults, the center is asking for support during the Give65 Event. Home Instead Charities is offering matching funds, with each organization participating in the Give65 Event eligible to receive up to $5,000 in matching dollars, while funds are available.
“Give65 allows us to highlight the needs of older adults, help aging adults in our community, and raise critical dollars for the programs and services we offer to our members,” Marchele Jenkins, Capital City Activity Center/ Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort executive director, said.
The 65-hour Give65 Event begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and concludes at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 14.
“Through services offered by Capital City Activity Center/ Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, aging adults are supported and celebrated in their aging journey," Jisella Dolan, chair of the board of Home Instead Charities, said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Capital City Activity Center/ Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort for the eighth-annual Give65 Event. The charitable sector serves a critical role in supporting aging adults in need, helping them to age with independence and dignity, and we thank all of those who financially support this important work.”
To learn more about Give65, visit Give65.org. All donations are tax deductible in the United States. For more information about Capital City Activity Center/ Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, visit Frankfortkyseniors.org or call 502-223-5794.
