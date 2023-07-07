Capital City Activity Center:Meels on wheels logo.jpg

Aging adults continue to be in need, experiencing isolation and loneliness daily. Services supporting older adults remain critical to a healthy aging process.

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort remains committed to serving aging adults through programs and services, working every day to fulfill its mission of encouraging seniors to live a healthy and engaged lifestyle while serving more than 200 meals to seniors in Franklin County through home-delivered meal program and drive-thru lunch service.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription