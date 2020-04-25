Though it wasn’t the party he had imagined, Brandon Bryant’s 12th birthday was something he will never forget.
About three dozen vehicles led by a Frankfort Fire Department ladder truck, police and sheriff’s deputies paraded through his cul-de-sac on Hollow Creek Drive in southern Franklin County to spread birthday wishes.
Brandon’s mother, Amber Bryant, organized the surprise parade a few days prior and sent out feelers on Facebook.
“He’s very confused with the fact he can’t have a party. He says he just wants this virus gone,” she said. “(As we all do) with autism he has struggled with the changes that have broken his routine and kept him out of school.”
The response was overwhelming. Many neighbors sat outside videoing and photographing the big the event on the sleepy street, making it feel more like a block party than a parade.
Well-wishers — many who decorated their cars — lined up at Evergreen Baptist Church and made the trek into his neighborhood around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Some folks came with cards and gifts for the birthday boy and every single vehicle brought a smile to his face.
“I’m speechless,” Amber said following the festivities. “It really made my boy feel special. I literally have no words.”
