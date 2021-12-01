The holidays are a time to spend with family and loved ones, but even the most loving family member needs a break from socializing.

Luckily, the Paul Sawyier Public Library has a solution. With just a library card and phone or computer, local residents can access e-books, audiobooks, movies and more.

The library’s website provides multiple free streaming services, with some providing e-books and music, and others providing audiobooks and movies.

Jaci West, the library’s Public Services Manager, said one of the streaming services, Kanopy, is a great platform.

“It is similar to Netflix or Hulu, and you can choose from thousands of films,” she says. “Kanopy has award-winning films, educational documentaries, indie films and classics from the Criterion Collection.  There are simply too many great films to pick just one favorite.”

Those looking for gifts for bookworms can do some holiday shopping in the library’s Lilian Lindsey Bookstore. It’s filled with plenty of books, movies and music to choose from. Gift certificates are available as well.

West told The State Journal she’s giving "101 Things To Do Instead of Playing on Your Phone" by Ilka Heinemann. She chose it because she sees her friends and family on their phones and not paying attention to what’s going on around them.

“I thought I’d take a light approach this year and give a book that might initiate conversations and help them learn something new,” she stated. “Plus, the paper form of this book works best as you can write and color in it if you want to. It will be harder to do as an e-book.”

She also enjoys the memory games and trivia in the book.

To access these resources, visit the library’s website at www.pspl.org, and visit the Lilian Lindsey Bookstore. Its hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.

