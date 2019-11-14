A volunteer group that makes birthday cakes for Central Kentucky children announced that it will close next summer.
Sweet Blessings, which meets weekly in Franklin, Woodford and Fayette counties, is a group of volunteers who make custom birthday cakes for kids in need. Children are referred to the group through their school, church or another service provider.
Douglas Graham, the chairman of Sweet Blessing’s board, announced the decision to close in a message sent through email and posted on Facebook. The group will continue to make cakes through June.
“After three years of prayer and diligently seeking the Lord’s direction, we have found the peace that we have been looking for. We have come to know that God has prepared us to move in other directions in order to share His love through other ministries,” Graham wrote. “Therefore, on behalf of Ashley (Gann) and our board of directors, I am announcing that Sweet Blessings will close in the same manner that it started, with a calling to convey the love of Christ, a heart for those in need and a desire to be obedient to His will. Just as the lives of children and families have been changed, the lives of everyone involved with Sweet Blessings have been changed.”
Frankfort native Ashley Boyd Gann started Sweet Blessings about eight years ago, after she began baking classes and heard a church sermon that encouraged her to find ways to make the world a better place. She told The State Journal earlier this year that volunteers made 2,600 cakes in 2018.