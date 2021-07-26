July 26 City Commission

In one of its shortest regular meetings to date, the Frankfort City Commission on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of a former candidate for city commission to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission.

Brent Sweger, a selection of Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, was appointed to the body that is currently helping oversee the pending update of the Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Plan — a document that has not been significantly updated in 20 years. The comprehensive plan is the most important document in guiding land use and zoning decisions made by the planning commission.

“I think Brent’s great,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said.

At the last planning commission meeting held earlier this month, Sweger and several other citizens advocated for consideration of changing the area’s zoning code as it updates the comprehensive plan.

Sweger, a transportation engineer who ran unsuccessfully for the city commission in 2018 and 2020, pushed for a form-based zoning code, which focuses more on shaping the built environment rather than specific land uses.

He also spoke of focusing community growth within the existing footprint of the town as opposed to sprawl.

“(The comprehensive plan) should work toward building a town where we’re building community wealth other than sprawling-style development that costs more to keep up than the taxes that it brings in,” Sweger said.

Fire Department retirements

The city also accepted eight retirements from the Frankfort Fire Department, announced by Chief Wayne Briscoe. 

All retirees had at least 17 years of service with the department, with Michael Ferguson logging 28 years.

In response to questions about whether the wave of retirements would affect fire and EMS coverage, Briscoe assured the commission that his department is able to adequately respond to emergencies. There are 10 vacancies on his team, he said, and 14 candidates are “in the pipeline” to potentially start working in August.

City Manager Laura Hagg, for whom Monday’s meeting was her first at the helm, mentioned that she has discussed with Briscoe and Police Chief Charles Adams, as well as Human Resources Director Kathy Fields, the possibility of creating a recruitment and retention plan for both departments.

Waldridge also mentioned the possibility of increasing partnerships with Kentucky State University as a recruitment tool.

Other business

The commission approved a $35,000 change order to Colston Paving to widen portions of the soon-to-be-completed Thorobred Trail — which runs from KSU to downtown Frankfort — to allow for the installation of handrails.

Hagg also asked the commission to hold off on a second reading of an ordinance that would allow for permitting and operating quadricycles in Frankfort, as she believes the addition of state roads would be a possibility for the ordinance. The commission tabled the second reading.

Before adjourning, the commission went into closed session for a personnel discussion that “might lead to the discipline of an employee.” No action was taken.

