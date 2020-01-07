This isn't the first time Brent Sweger has run for office.
The 49-year-old transportation engineer first ran for the Frankfort City Commission in 2018. He filed qualifying papers Friday to run for city commission again in 2020.
“The reason I’m doing it? I really care about Frankfort,” Sweger said.
During the 2018 primary, Sweger received 6.8% of the vote.
He placed ninth out of 12 candidates on the ballot.
Sweger says he has a vision for Frankfort. That vision includes building a strong community, building a strong downtown and strengthening the neighborhoods and parks.
He also envisions Frankfort being a financially strong community and would like to find more incentives for local businesses and find more ways to help existing businesses to thrive.
Sweger moved to Frankfort from Maryland 25 years ago after accepting a job with the Federal Highway Administration.
“I’ve called it home since then,” said Sweger, who is raising his two children here.
He now works for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Sweger said he’s spent the last two decades volunteering his time and expertise to help make Frankfort better.
He’s the current president of WalkBike Frankfort and was involved with the planning of several bike trails in the area.
Sweger said he was also involved with writing the zoning code for the site of the demolished Frankfort Convention Center and adjacent Fountain Place Shoppes, otherwise known as Parcels B and C. He also had a hand in developing the downtown master plan.
Sweger’s decision to run for city commission is not a selfish one, he said, other than he wants to make Frankfort a better place to live for himself, his children and the entire community.
The qualifying deadline for city commission, Frankfort mayor and Franklin County jailer candidates is Friday.
The races for city commission and mayor are nonpartisan, which means candidates don't run with a political party affiliation.
To qualify to run for city commission, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, a qualified voter in the city, a resident of the city for not less than one year prior to his or her election — and must remain a resident of the city throughout the two-year term if elected.
On Tuesday, Sweger was joined by Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, according to Maygan Fryman, deputy clerk and election coordinator with the Franklin County Clerk's Office.
Sweger and Waldridge are the only two candidates who have qualified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Fryman said if no more than eight candidates file, they will all advance to the November general election and there will not be a primary for the city commission race. If more than eight people file, then there will be a May 19 primary.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Scott Tippett announced he is not running.
Commissioner John Sower said his chances of running again are "slim and none," and Commissioner Eric Whisman said Monday that he was undecided.