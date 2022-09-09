The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has delayed a decision on a controversial change in the way bourbon warehouses are approved.
Just after Planning Commission Chairperson Russell Wright introduced the first of the two public hearings Thursday in front of a packed house at City Hall, Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to table the items and send them to the zoning update committee, a subcommittee of the commission, pending the comprehensive plan update.
The motion passed 6-3.
The topic at hand was a continuation of public hearings relating to proposed text amendments that would allow the county and city to list bourbon barrel warehouses as a sub-category of farm product warehousing and storage, allowing for easier siting of warehouses by Buffalo Trace and other distilleries.
If the measure were passed, it would put bourbon warehouses under conditional use in agricultural (AG) zones.
"This is an issue that is really big and far-reaching and has a lot of consequences," Looney said after making the motion. "We have received dozens and dozens of correspondence on both sides of this issue, supporting and against it, and have not had a chance to fully vet that out.
"So we have gone through a public hearing where we got some of the issues on the table. There is still a lot to be gone through and we have closed the public hearing and don't have any more opportunity to bring any testimony back. I am really bothered by where we are and how we have let ourselves get here and I would like to give ourselves an opportunity for everyone's benefit."
Wright and commission members Tim Luscher and Keith Lee voted against tabling the matter.
The issue has been hotly contested between concerned citizens and Frankfort-based Buffalo Trace, which has proposed additional bourbon warehousing in Peaks Mill.
The decision was met with applause from opponents of Buffalo Trace's plans.
Chris Schimmoeller, president of environmental group Envision Franklin County, said the move to table the matter until after the Frankfort/Franklin County comprehensive plan is updated is the best move.
"This is a big win for the public's right to decide how we want the community to grow," she said in an email to The State Journal. "Compliments go to the Planning & Zoning Commission for making the right decision."
After several hours of testimony from city and county zoning officials as well as public comment, the commission decided to table the issue for a month so that a summary could be completed and commission members could review the issue.
