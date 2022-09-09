The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has delayed a decision on a controversial change in the way bourbon warehouses are approved.

Just after Planning Commission Chairperson Russell Wright introduced the first of the two public hearings Thursday in front of a packed house at City Hall, Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to table the items and send them to the zoning update committee, a subcommittee of the commission, pending the comprehensive plan update.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 7.35.53 PM.png

Peaks Mill residents hold up signs in opposition to the zoning ordinance set before the planning commission. (Courtesy of Envision Frankfort)

