Long-time Franklin County resident Richard Tanner filed election paperwork to run for 5th District magistrate.

Current magistrate Marti Booth, who is not seeking reelection, has thrown her support behind Tanner.

“I’m thrilled to have Marti’s support. She is very committed to the community and will be a real asset to me as I campaign and when I am serving as a magistrate,” Tanner explained.

Booth, who served two terms, narrowly topped Republican challenger Eric Northcutt in the 2018 5th District magistrate race — winning by a 26-vote margin, 1,741 to 1,715.

“He has my complete confidence, and I will do everything I can to help him win. He brings a lot of experience to the job, and that is critical,” Booth said.

Tanner spent more than 20 years as executive director of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association. He is a veteran and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. He is currently serving his last term on the Franklin County Health Department Board.

“I have over 30 years of experience working with local and state government, and in that time, I’ve learned a lot,” Tanner added. “One of the biggest things I learn, when we work together, for the people, we can accomplish anything.”

He is currently unopposed in the race and ready to hit the ground running.

“COVID has been rough on everyone. I don’t know a single family that hasn’t been impacted. We need to come together and focus on rebounding from the pandemic,” he said.

Tanner is a lifelong Democrat and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He has been married to his wife, Nancy, for 54 years. They have one daughter, Rebecca Tanner Martin, and two grandchildren.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with voters so we can all share ideas and work as a team,” Tanner stated. “After all, we are all in this together.”

