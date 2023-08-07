080923_Monks01_submitted.jpg

Tashi Kyil Tibetan Buddhist monks work on a Sacred World Peace Sand Mandala in the River Room at Paul Sawyier Public Library in 2019. (Photo submitted)

The Tashi Kyil Tibetan Buddhist monks, refugees at a monastery in India, are returning to Frankfort Aug. 14-22. They will be creating a Sacred World Peace Sand Mandala over four days in the Paul Sawyier Public Library's River Room. They will create the mandala from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 15-17, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the library. The closing ceremony will start around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

