The third annual Taste of the Trace, a fundraising event that benefits CASA of the Bluegrass (Court Appointed Special Advocates) held at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Sept. 9 was a success.

CASA of the Bluegrass, which serves a four-county region that includes Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer, is one of 23 programs throughout the commonwealth providing services for children in the court system in 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

091322 CASA of the Bluegrass

CASA of the Bluegrass staff, from left, are Heidi Hiemstra, Anne Kerbaugh, Gail Wright, Deanna Tracy, Tami Wilson, Chuck Burklow, Remonica Garr-Conner and Casey Atwood. (Photo submitted)
091322 Weller Flight winner

CASA Vice Chair Rodney Williams, left, stands with Weller flight raffle winner, Lynn Faulkner. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription