The date has been set for this year’s Taste of the Trace to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass.

The annual event will take place from 7-11 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse at Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace.

Taste of the Trace

