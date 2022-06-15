Tate Dudgeon was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

