Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor is sworn in as the Kentucky Association of Counties president during its virtual conference. Swearing in Taylor is his wife, Kelly, and beside them are daughters, Katherine and Natalie. (Photo submitted)

Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor was sworn in as president of Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) on Friday. The virtual ceremony was performed by his wife, Kelly, as part of KACo’s 46th Annual Conference.

Taylor joined the executive committee in 2018 as second vice president and most recently served as president-elect.

"It’s been an honor," Taylor said of serving on KACo's executive committee.

"It will continue to be an honor, and I commit to you today that I will serve from Western Kentucky to Eastern Kentucky, from north to south all the same so that counties will succeed in the future of the commonwealth of Kentucky. Thanks you for this opportunity."

Along with serving as the 2020-21 president, Taylor chairs the legislative committee and is on the Board of Directors. Additionally, he serves on four more KACo boards, including the Commonwealth Insurance Company Board, the Finance Corporation Board, the Insurance Agency Board and the Leasing Trust Board.

Taylor has served as judge-executive in Madison County since 2015. He has helped attract and recruit top companies to Madison County, including the most recent venture bringing hundreds of jobs with AppHarvest.

The Taylors have two daughters, Katherine and Natalie.

