With a career spanning five decades, Frankfort’s own Richard Taylor will be inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame on March 23 at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington.

Taylor’s first major collection of poems, "Bluegrass," was published in 1975, and began the author’s longtime collaborative association with Monterey’s Larkspur Press, located in Owen County. His most recent collections were both released last year, "Bull’s Hell: Poems on the Life of Cassius M. Clay" and "Snow Falling on Water: Selected and New Poems." 

Richard Taylor

Richard Taylor

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription