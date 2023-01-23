With a career spanning five decades, Frankfort’s own Richard Taylor will be inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame on March 23 at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington.
Taylor’s first major collection of poems, "Bluegrass," was published in 1975, and began the author’s longtime collaborative association with Monterey’s Larkspur Press, located in Owen County. His most recent collections were both released last year, "Bull’s Hell: Poems on the Life of Cassius M. Clay" and "Snow Falling on Water: Selected and New Poems."
Taylor, who was Kentucky’s poet laureate from 1999 to 2001, will be honored this year along with playwrights and Kentucky natives Suzan Lori-Parks and Marsha Norman.
Posthumous inductees this year are poets Madison Cawein and Blanche Taylor Dickson.
In what Taylor has called an “immense honor,” he will be celebrated for not only his own literary accomplishments (over a dozen books of poetry, as well as multiple works of fiction and non-fiction prose) but for his storied career in education.
Taylor taught at Kentucky State University for many years, and also served as the Kenan Visiting Writer at Transylvania University. He has also been awarded a Fulbright lectureship position in Denmark, two National Endowment for the Arts writing grants, and Kentucky Arts Council’s Al Smith creative writing fellowship.
According to a biography from the event’s host, the Carnegie Center for Literacy, Taylor “has always been fascinated by the violent misfits of Kentucky history,” as well as the ties that bind nature and history together.
“I think the best writing — fiction writing, poetry — relies on images,” Taylor has said. “I'm very much attracted to the visible world. So the two kind of feed on one another.”
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.
