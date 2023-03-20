Award-winning poet, author, educator, and Frankfort resident Richard Taylor will be honored with an induction into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame at the Kentucky Theater in Lexington on Thursday.

Taylor joins fellow living inductees Suzan-Lori Parks and Marsha Norman, both Pulitzer Prize winners, along with posthumous inductees Madison Cawein and Blanche Taylor Dickinson as honorees for 2023.

Writers Hall of Fame Graphic

Kentucky authors Suzan-Lori Parks (L), Frankfort's Richard Taylor (C) and Marsha Norman (R) will be honored at the 2023 Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame at the Kentucky Theater in Lexington. (Courtesy of The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning) 

