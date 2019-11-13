Andy Beshear, the state’s governor-elect, announced that Kentucky teachers will serve as the grand marshals for his inauguration parade next month.
The parade is set for Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Frankfort.
“In my first inauguration announcement, I want to show my appreciation for our public educators, who work tirelessly, every day to improve the lives of our children and lift up our communities, and that is why I am naming them inauguration parade grand marshals,” Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday.
He also named honorary inauguration co-chairs who will bring Kentuckians together “from every corner of the state,” according to a news release from Beshear’s transition team. The chairs include Lonnie Ali, of Louisville; Mayor Greg Fischer, of Louisville; Kentucky House Minority Leader Rep. Rocky Adkins, of Sandy Hook; Rep. Patti Minter, of Bowling Green; Mayor Joe Meyer, of Covington; and Jim Gray, former mayor of Lexington.