Team Kentucky Gallery

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite state artists to submit work to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in a main hall of the Capitol.

“Once we defeat COVID-19 and more Kentuckians can visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented and that they’re reminded of all the reasons Kentucky is so special,” the governor. “This art exhibit will be by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians — just the way it should be.”

Selected artworks will be displayed for one six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery with each artist’s contact information. After the six-month rotation, artworks will be returned to the artist. The first rotation will be from July 1 to Dec. 31.

The submission deadline for artworks is May 15. Artworks will be selected by June 1.

The theme of the gallery is Team Kentucky. Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract, should be framed and a minimum size of 30-inches-by-24-inches and a maximum size of 36-inches-by-36-inches. The maximum depth is 4 inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

Include the following information when you submit: your name; age (if 18 or younger); school, company, personal website, social media channels or other information you would like to be displayed with your artwork; phone number; email; name of artwork; size of artwork (including frame); artist’s statement; city and county.

Artists also can note if the artwork is for sale or not. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact the artist for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

Artists may submit artwork at http://www.governor.ky.gov/gallery.

“As a Kentuckian, I’ve been so impressed by extraordinary artists in every region of our state,” the first lady said. “This exhibit is open to professional and amateur submissions, so that everyone can be a part of this positive project during a really tough year.”

