This week’s Team Kentucky update had Gov. Andy Beshear discussing the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky, as well as honoring Kentucky National Guard troops and Kentucky State Police air rescue officers for their bravery and heroics in the rescue of dozens of flood victims throughout the region.
Beshear also highlighted several new economic development announcements, including two large-scale electric vehicle-adjacent manufacturers coming to the state in the next few months.
The death toll from flooding still stands at 37, however during the press conference, the governor announced that only two people are still listed as missing by the Kentucky State Police, a drop of one from yesterday.Debris removal contracts have been awarded, and 17 sites have been earmarked for collection in the affected counties. Final details and opening dates will be announced soon.
The Kentucky National Guard still has just shy of 400 troops on active deployment in the region, and as of this morning, have distributed 11,682 cases of water and 118 pallets of food.
“It is great to see the guard, especially for folks who have been so heavily impacted, pull up to these distribution centers and unload supplies.It is a special sight that picks up everyone’s spirits,” Beshear remarked.
School systems affected by the flooding are still assessing damage, but with the new school year approaching, three districts already have a delayed start plan in place with others soon to follow. State funds that may potentially beallocatedto help with rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky will be another matter at hand for a special legislative session should one be called.
Announcing figures from a recent meeting of the Kentucky Development Finance Authority, private sector companies were approved for state incentives of more than$1 billionand more than 800 new, full-time jobs in areas around the state.
“Wehave tohelp people get back on their feet and wehave torebuild, in both Eastern and Western Kentucky," Beshear stated. "But wehave toprovidea bright future for all Kentuckians, knowing that one thing that gives hope to all these regionsisjobs.”
Ascend Elements, a lithium-ion battery recycling company, is building a multi-million-dollar plant in Hopkinsville, and Lotte Aluminum will be building a cathode foil manufacturing plant in Elizabethtown.
Beshear also announced that Kentucky tourism is bouncing back, with 2021 tourism profits of$11.2 billion, and 83,000 affiliated jobs. This reflects approximately 96% of 2019 pre-pandemic tourism profits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.