KYNG, KSP @ 8/4/22 Presser

Members of Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police air rescue units were honored by the governor Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

This week’s Team Kentucky update had Gov. Andy Beshear discussing the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky, as well as honoring Kentucky National Guard troops and Kentucky State Police air rescue officers for their bravery and heroics in the rescue of dozens of flood victims throughout the region. 

Beshear also highlighted several new economic development announcements, including two large-scale electric vehicle-adjacent manufacturers coming to the state in the next few months. 

