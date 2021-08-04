right lane closed

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet there will be a temporary full closure of a portion of KY 898 (Shadrick Ferry Road) from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday. Crews will be performing cross-drain replacement work between mile marker 3.7 (Miller Lane) and mile marker 2.5.

Signs in the area will notify drivers of the work. Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid road closure.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

