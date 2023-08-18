Beat the heat

Classes may have resumed but Mother Nature will remind us next week that summer isn’t quite over yet.

Starting on Sunday, temperatures are expected to break 90 for six consecutive days with no rain chances in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription