The city will enter into a contract with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease and finance various vehicles throughout its departments.
At the April 25 voting meeting, city leaders unanimously approved the contract, which will start with the new fiscal year on July 1.
During the April 11 work session, Jessi Gross, an account executive at Enterprise Fleet Management in Louisville, told the city commission that the equity leasing program differs from conventional leasing programs in that there are no fees for overmileage or early termination.
“There really is no risk. The only reason people truly don’t partner with us is that ‘l-word’ of having a traditional mindset surrounding that lease word. It’s more like a market-value finance,” she explained. “In the simplest form for you all, as a government, buy vehicles low and then Enterprise can sell them high.”
Through the partnership with the company, the city would bring down operating costs with a newer, fresher fleet thus improving safety and saving money by cycling through vehicles, Gross added.
Due to current market trends, the city would need to start planning a year in advance to take advantage of the partnership and the company would work to adjust leasing terms with the city.
Per the leasing terms, the city would only be responsible for performing routine preventative maintenance instead of major repairs.
As part of the master equity lease agreement, the city will also utilize the company’s maintenance and monitoring programs for both its new vehicle and already owned vehicle fleet.
One concern Commissioner Kelly May raised was accountability.
“I would like for us to make sure that we have units of measurement in place for evaluating this process so that it is what we are intending it to be and happy with it and that the savings are there and it’s an efficient program for us,” he stated.
“I’m all for trying something new especially at the recommendation of those who are out there every day working for the community, but I want to make sure that we have some accountability throughout that process.”
Gross responded that as part of the process Enterprise Fleet Management would meet with the city multiple times per year with at least one of those meetings being designated for fleet analysis.
“So that’s looking at how did we do, how did you do, what are our areas of opportunity to improve and then we also meet again to do a strategic plan, kind of a forecast of what do we need to be doing to keep the progress going and how can we plan,” she said.
“There’ll be no surprises but the nice thing I think with the maintenance monitoring we can actually show you what you were spending versus how much you’ve saved also.”
Gross also pointed out that the city will have numerous reports at its disposal and the goal of maintenance monitoring is to give the city and the company a report card.
“We want to basically prove our value. That’s the whole point of that program,” she explained. “The data of maintenance and fuel and all those little things that happen from the time you buy something to the time you sell it — comparing to say how did we perform. Those would be measurables that I would encourage you all to hold us accountable to.”
Commissioner Leesa Unger inquired about how the city would decide the level of maintenance it needs.
Gross said that typically once the agreements are signed the partnership will commence when the city purchases its first vehicle through the program.
“Most of my cities from the point of that first acquisition they go ahead and say put everything else on that monitoring because they know it’s going to be a while before they get a new vehicle delivered and it allows us to start capturing data,” she replied, adding that she recommends starting fleet monitoring as soon as possible.
The city will be able to keep the local maintenance shops it currently works with. Enterprise Fleet Management uses the data in order to make quantifiable recommendations.
Finance Director Alicia Boyd suggested that it would be easier if the agreement go into effect with the start of the new fiscal year since it is late in the current fiscal year to get started.
“I haven’t delved into the numbers quite as much and what I’d like to propose is whatever we decide to do we start July 1 and we get it approved through the budget,” she stated.
Gross recommended that the city phase in the program over a five-year period since each department’s vehicle needs are different.
Byron Roberts, solid waste superintendent, has volunteered to be the city’s fleet manager.
Unger also brought up the city’s strategic plan and asked about options for hybrid and electric vehicles.
“That’s kind of the silver lining to this crazy world with taking so long to get a new vehicle. If you’re going to be waiting on it anyway, let’s determine which ones should be because not all of them should or can be,” Gross replied. “We can help with that analysis whether it’s charging stations, infrastructure, cost, grants, stuff like that.”
One perk is that if the city chooses to end its partnership with the company it will only be responsible for paying off the balance it owes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.