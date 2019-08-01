Initial talks are underway in what officials expect would be a “win-win deal” to bring the city of Midway into the fold as a Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) water customer.
It was the first meeting of its kind to discuss the possibility of running a water line from FPB to provide wholesale water to the city of Midway in neighboring Woodford County. FPB representatives Vent Foster, chief operating officer, and David Billings, director of water operations, met Tuesday with Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift and council members John Holloway and Bruce Southworth to tour FPB’s water plant facilities and discuss the feasibility of Midway's becoming a customer of Frankfort's municipal utility. However, the end goal of the talks is still years from fruition, as Midway’s contract with its current water provider, Kentucky American Water Co., continues until 2025.
By that time, though, Vandergrift hopes to have a 12-inch pipeline running from FPB’s Sullivan Tank off US 60 to Midway. He said the project — including 2 to 3 miles of pipe and a pump station — could cost upward of $1.25 million. But, so far, the promise of savings over time and economic prospects from the move have Midway city leadership hopeful, Vandergrift said.
“We just talked about the feasibility and where we want to be headed,” he said. “They’re happy to bring us on, and we would be happy to become customers.”
Vandergrift said the meeting was preceded last week by for-profit Kentucky American Water receiving approval from the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to raise its rates 18.5%. He said that puts Midway rates at $4.796 per 1,000 gallons — the sixth rate increase in 12 years — while FPB offers its customers water at a fixed rate of $2.55 per 1,000. Vandergrift said that is currently a 40% savings on the almost 225,000 gallons of water Midway residents and businesses use daily.
“The cost savings alone is worth it,” Vandergrift said, noting that the line is estimated to pay for itself in about 10 years.
FPB spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey said the utility welcomes new customers because they help spread the fixed cost for the water division.
“It’s a win for Midway because they would get cheaper water,” Lindsey said. “It would be a win for our local customers by keeping retail rates lower. The more customers we have, the cheaper it is for everyone.”
A decision would ultimately be up to FPB directors, Lindsey said.
Vandergrift said there is much more discussion to be had before that point. He said Midway has been bound to Kentucky American by a 40-year contract, which is set to expire in 2025. And constituents of Midway don’t seem to be interested in the city renewing with the company at that point, Vandergrift said.
With the savings over time, Vandergrift said, the city would look at making water more affordable for residents and attractive for businesses.
“This just makes sense for us,” Vandergrift said. “We would have money to invest in our infrastructure and we’d be able to give money back to our people.”