Deyluvme Herron

Just Grind is presenting its second annual Thankful to Give coat drive through Dec. 13. 

Coats and monetary donations can be dropped off to The Kings Center, 202 E. Third St. 

For more information contact Deneen Petty at 502-319-2180; Roni Robinson at 502-320-2527; or Sensei Nowa at 270-605-3930. 

