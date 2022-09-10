ACCESS Frankfort’s annual Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

The walk will start in front of First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Registration details are on the ACCESS Facebook page.

