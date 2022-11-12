Wearing matching turkey hats, from bottom left, Sawyer Greer, Jenna Hawkins, McKinley Greer, Claire Greer, Pat Greer, Rhoda Greer, Asher Greer, Ryan Greer and Sarah Greer are ready to walk in the 24th Annual Walk for Awareness for Frankfort's ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
“Proceeds from the walk will help us continue operations to service the homeless and hungry in our community,” Lisa Mitchell-Hargis, secretary of the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter board of directors.
“We provide at least one nutritious meal daily to anyone in need and provide shelter to homeless men on a short-term basis,” she told The State Journal. “We also assist them with the resources they need to obtain employment, housing and a sustainable life.”
Mitchell-Hargis said that the soup kitchen and men’s shelter is currently hiring and needs to be able to provide competitive wages in order to retain staff.
In the past year, contributions enabled ACCESS to keep the kitchen and shelter open throughout the coronavirus pandemic and helped 60 men gain permanent housing. Donations also allowed the organization to hand out roughly 18,000 meals — an average of approximately 345 meals per week.
“Since January, ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter has served over 8,700 meals and continues to provide beds to an average of 16 men per night,” she added.
“We are very proud to share that 85% of the men staying at ACCESS Men’s Shelter are employed full time and working towards obtaining stable housing.”
This year’s walk is in memory of James C. Barnett, who served as executive director, for his exemplar dedication to ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter. Barnett passed away in February due to COVID.
This will be the first in-person walk since 2019, but an option to complete the walk virtually is also offered.
After starting at First United Methodist Church, in-person participants will head to the Capitol building and then back down Capital Avenue to the ACCESS facility at 311 W. Second St. The route is approximately 2.2 miles.
The biggest current need at the soup kitchen and men’s shelter is monetary donations.
“Donations have really slowed down in the past couple of years and we have honestly been struggling to stay in operation,” Mitchell-Hargis stated.
“We are also seeking volunteers who would like to cook and serve lunch.”
The shelter is in need of cold weather items such as coats, hoodies, shoes, thermal underwear and gloves.
To make a monetary donation, mail your check to ACCESS Frankfort, 311 W. Second St., Frankfort, KY 40601, hit the yellow button on the website: www.accesssoupkitchen.com or donate on Facebook at ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men's Shelter.
