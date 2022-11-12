For 26 years many families, friends and supporters have made it a Frankfort tradition to participate in the Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The 27th annual walk will step off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in front of First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St.

Access Walk 2019 2.jpeg

Wearing matching turkey hats, from bottom left, Sawyer Greer, Jenna Hawkins, McKinley Greer, Claire Greer, Pat Greer, Rhoda Greer, Asher Greer, Ryan Greer and Sarah Greer are ready to walk in the 24th Annual Walk for Awareness for Frankfort's ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
