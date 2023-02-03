Governor's Mansion Goes Red for Heart Month

The Governor's Mansion will be illuminated in red in honor of American Heart Month this February. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation in honor of “Wear Red Day” and the American Heart Association of Kentucky’s efforts to educate the state on the importance of cardiac health and CPR training.

The governor spoke in a crowded Capitol Rotunda joined by American Heart Association staff, medical personnel, and several people who have had their lives saved through emergency cardiac intervention, most notably Eastern Kentucky University football coach Walt Wells, who credits the use of an AED (automated external defibrillator) and quick intervention by emergency personnel with saving his life after a “widowmaker” heart attack he suffered on campus in August.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription