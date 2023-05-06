Kentucky River Tours will host the official unveiling of The Bourbon Belle, the second vessel in the Bourbon Boat fleet, on Saturday, May 13, at River View Park in downtown Frankfort from 5:30-7 p.m. The Bourbon Belle features an enclosed lower deck and an open upper deck, with a total capacity of 49 passengers. 

Owned and operated by Nathan and Allison Depenbrock, Kentucky River Tours is in its sixth year of operation. Aboard their first boat, "The Trace of Kentucky," Kentucky River Tours offers the nation’s only boat-based bourbon tour, as well as history and sunset cruises along the Kentucky River. With the addition of the larger Bourbon Belle, the Depenbrocks will be able to host custom tours for special occasions, bourbon tastings on board, and special environmental education tours for school groups.  

