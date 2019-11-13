The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting Service, to remember children who have died, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Social Hall at First Baptist Church.
The Compassionate Friends program is for all parents who have lost a child, of any age or circumstance, as well as grandparents, siblings and their family and friends. Come light a candle in memory of a family member or friend you have lost.
For more information, call 502-695-7039. To add a photo of your child to the program, email it to murphyp861@gmail.com, along with the name, birth and death dates and your name.
The church is located at 201 St. Clair St. Parking and the entrance to the Social Hall is in back of church.