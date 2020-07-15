Temperatures will reach into the mid-90s this afternoon and the summer heat will continue to stay cranked for the foreseeable future.
Sunny and hot conditions will prevail today with a high near 94. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a low of 72, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high near 93 and heat index values as high as 100. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with low temps around 72.
Showers and possibly a storm are likely Friday with highs in the low 90s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Friday night with a low of 72.
There is a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday with a high of 92 and overnight lows around 72.
Expect mostly sunny and hot conditions Sunday with highs near 95 and nighttime lows near 73.
The heat along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs near 95 and overnight lows around 72.
