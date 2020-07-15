Temperatures will reach into the mid-90s this afternoon and the summer heat will continue to stay cranked for the foreseeable future.

sun

Sunny and hot conditions will prevail today with a high near 94. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a low of 72, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high near 93 and heat index values as high as 100. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with low temps around 72.

Showers and possibly a storm are likely Friday with highs in the low 90s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Friday night with a low of 72.

There is a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday with a high of 92 and overnight lows around 72.

Expect mostly sunny and hot conditions Sunday with highs near 95 and nighttime lows near 73.

The heat along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs near 95 and overnight lows around 72.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription