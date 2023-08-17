Symposium speakers

Symposium speakers were, from left, John Carlton, Kandie Adkinson, Drew Andrews, Amalie Preston, Tressa Brown and Richard Taylor. (Photo submitted)

250 years ago, in May of 1773, a group of surveyors from Virginia consisting of Robert, George and James McAfee, Robert’s brother-in-law James McCoun Jr., and a young Samuel Clark Adams left their home to journey into the wilderness of Fincastle County, Virginia. 

At the Kanawha River, in what is now West Virginia, they met up with Capt. Thomas Bullitt’s survey company. Together, they ventured along the Ohio River until they reached the mouth of the Kentucky River.  

