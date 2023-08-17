250 years ago, in May of 1773, a group of surveyors from Virginia consisting of Robert, George and James McAfee, Robert’s brother-in-law James McCoun Jr., and a young Samuel Clark Adams left their home to journey into the wilderness of Fincastle County, Virginia.
At the Kanawha River, in what is now West Virginia, they met up with Capt. Thomas Bullitt’s survey company. Together, they ventured along the Ohio River until they reached the mouth of the Kentucky River.
The two companies then parted, but Hancock Taylor, deputy surveyor of Fincastle County, and future uncle of President Zachary Taylor, joined the McAfee Company.
The McAfee Company followed the Kentucky River until they arrived at “a small buffalo path” called Allanant-o-Wamioee which we now refer to as “the buffalo trace.” They followed the path until they arrived at a ford at Leestown, near Lock Four, and crossed into what James McAfee referred to as “the great meadow on the River.”
From there, they followed the Penitentiary Branch until they reached a spring about half-way to Cedar Cove Spring. There they buried a tomahawk and fish gig and “marked a gum sapling at the spring,” which became known as McAfee’s Spring.
Arriving at what is now downtown or North Frankfort, Hancock Taylor proceeded to lay out a survey of the area at the request of fellow explorer Robert McAfee beginning at a point which Taylor marked with his tomahawk on two white oak trees that sat by the river at the end of what is now Ann Street.
The Frankfort Commonwealth, one of our old newspapers, reported on June 1, 1841 that the tomahawk marks were still visible on the trees “as distinct as if they had been made but yesterday.”
The land laid out by Taylor eventually became the land we all love and now call home.
Though explorers such as Christopher Gist, Daniel Boone, and John Finley had ventured through the area of Frankfort between 1750 and 1772, the McAfee Company’s expedition in 1773 was anything but inconsequential, leading to the founding of Leestown, Harrodsburg and Frankfort, as well as Hancock Taylor’s tragic death upon a return visit to Frankfort in 1774 to expand upon his 1773 surveys.
Last month, on July 15-16, two important events were held to commemorate the 1773 Taylor-McAfee survey.
The Paul Sawyier Public Library hosted a symposium with experts from the Kentucky Geological Survey, Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, James Harrod Trust and the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Land Office.
The presentations took the audience on a chronological journey through the history of Frankfort spanning 300 million-years, from its place in Pangea including prehistoric plant and wildlife, the 11,000 years of cultural Native American evolution, the McAfee expedition to today, and condensed it to a three-hour presentation.
The following day, the First Christian Church hosted a ceremony for the rededication of Frankfort’s Cornerstone — the stone globe and stand that sits at the corner of Ann and Main streets, near Whitaker Bank — which was established in 1886 at Frankfort’s Centennial celebration to commemorate the place where Hancock Taylor made his first survey mark in 1773.
The ceremony featured readings of special poetry written for the ceremonies of 1886 and 1937 as well as special music performed by the Saxton’s Cornet Band that had been played by an earlier iteration of the band at the 1899 ceremony such as “Old Hundredth” and “Eventide”.
It also featured speakers from the Kentucky Historical Society, Filson Historical Society, National Society of the Colonial Dames in America, the city and county, and every branch of state government that symbolically represented past ceremony participants such as Jennie Chinn Morton, Rev. Philip S. Fall, John Mason Brown, Judge Lysander Hord, Col. E. H. Taylor Jr., and more.
Symbolic traditions began in 1886 like draping the monument in state flag and placing silver good luck coins at the monument were continued.
Perhaps the most special symbolism for the occasion was a historic first reunion of the Taylors and McAfees at these ceremonies.
Though Hancock Taylor had no children before he died, he was represented by the Orator of the Day, Dr. Richard Taylor, a descendant of Hancock’s brother. Other Taylor descendants were also present such as former lieutenant governor Crit Luallen.
Amalie Preston of the James Harrod Trust, a sixth-great granddaughter of Robert McAfee and a great-niece to James McCoun Jr., was also a guest speaker.
Video and additional pictures of both events can be accessed at www.FrankfortHeritageWeek.com/frankfort250
An excerpt from “The City of the Maples” by Maj. Henry T. Stanton (1886):
That time, the present dimly sees,
And through some vistas partial,
When came the daring McAfees,
And Taylor, Adams, Marshall —
That long ago, it should be sung,
And by no common singer;
For fame deserves the best among
The best that God can bring her.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.