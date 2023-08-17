Most cities don’t have a cornerstone, and Frankfort’s cornerstone has a very unique and mysterious history. 

To honor the place where the first mark of Hancock Taylor’s survey was made, Michael Buckley, former president of the Frankfort Brick Company, unveiled the beloved Frankfort cornerstone on June 6, 1886 “just for the day.” It is believed to have been made of Bedford stone. 

Stone monument

After finding the stone in a rubble pile, Jennie Chinn Morton had it polished and a new foundation built for it and unveiled the monument on Oct. 6, 1899 during a ceremony that included Hancock Taylor’s great-grandniece. (Photo submitted)
Frankfort cornerstone

Frankfort's cornerstone sits under a Kentucky state flag at the event. (Photo courtesy of Harry Hasken-Wagner)

