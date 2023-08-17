Most cities don’t have a cornerstone, and Frankfort’s cornerstone has a very unique and mysterious history.
To honor the place where the first mark of Hancock Taylor’s survey was made, Michael Buckley, former president of the Frankfort Brick Company, unveiled the beloved Frankfort cornerstone on June 6, 1886 “just for the day.” It is believed to have been made of Bedford stone.
Buckley then gave the monument to Jennie Chinn Morton who would later become known for resurrecting the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) from decades of inactivity, being its longtime secretary and treasurer, and being the founder and first editor of the Register of the Kentucky Historical Society.
At Frankfort’s Centennial ceremony in 1886, Ms. Morton gave the cornerstone to the City of Frankfort in front of 25,000 people that included appearances by Col. E.H. Taylor Jr., who was then Frankfort’s mayor, Judge William Lindsay, Ms. Eudora South of the Excelsior Institute, poet Maj. Henry Thomas Stanton, Col. John Mason Brown who was the orator of the day, and L.F. Johnson who wrote Franklin County’s first history. The stone was set at the original site of the white oak trees near the end of Ann Street by the river.
Rev. Philip S. Fall gave the invocation that day and First Christian Church pastor Rev. George Darsie gave an address. Rev. Fall was instrumental in the first Baptist churches in early Frankfort and later founded this First Christian Church.
Somehow, between 1886 and 1899 Frankfort’s cornerstone ended up in a pile of rubble at the end of Ann Street — how is still a mystery. It was recovered by Mrs. Morton who then had it cleaned, polished, remounted and rededicated at a street fair ceremony on “Founders Day” in 1899 in front of 15,000 people with the Saxton’s Cornet Band and others providing special music.
Also present were the Colonial Society Daughters of Frankfort (not to be confused with the Colonial Dames or D.A.R.) who each placed a white rose at the marker, KHS who co-sponsored the event, Judge Lysander Hord who gave the address, Gov. William Bradley, and Mayor William S. Dehoney.
After Hord’s address, Mary Jouett Dudley unveiled the marker which had been draped with the state flag. Another Frankfort resident, Mike Parker, then placed a silver good luck piece under the cornerstone.
In the intervening years, Willard Rouse Jillson tells us that the cornerstone sat in the right of way, a complication to horses, buggies, and regular traffic, and so was moved at various times.
For Frankfort’s 150th in 1936, a copper box containing papers of historical significance were sealed in the stone wall by Mayor Coleman where the cornerstone then sat. The flood of 1937 wreaked its havoc upon those papers too. When it was opened in 1961 for the 175th birthday of Frankfort, the papers were wet, molded and unreadable.
Mayor Robert Bennett declared “Founders Day” in 1974 but to everyone’s surprise, the globe and stand that had rested atop the stone wall at the end of Ann Street was missing. Believing it to have toppled into the river, the city enlisted divers from the Franklin County Rescue Squad into the river for what amounted to an unsuccessful search for the monument. Research indicated the marker could have been missing since 1971.
In preparation for Frankfort’s bicentennial, the late Pat Layton launched a decade-long campaign to have the cornerstone refashioned. A cornerstone restoration committee was formed which included Layton, Diane Wells, historian Nettie Glenn, Jimmie Rodgers, Bill Rodgers Jr., and Sherri McMillin. The restoration work was performed by Woodson & Kratch Memorials Inc. of Louisville and was sponsored by KHS.
The new monument was consecrated in 1986 by a symbolic gesture of John C. Noel, co-chairman of the Bicentennial Committee, who gave silver dollars to Layton as well as to Jane Beshear, wife of then-Lt. Gov. Steven Beshear, to place under the cornerstone as Mike Parker had done in 1899. Mrs. Beshear read a proclamation by Gov. Martha Layne Collins. Descendants of Jennie Chinn Morton and Hancock Taylor were present, including former Kentucky poet-laureate Dr. Richard Taylor.
The other bicentennial co-chairman, Zack Church Saufley, made sure to draw attention to the names of the men inscribed on the cornerstone — Gen. James Wilkinson, Hancock Taylor and Robert McAfee — and said “This rededication will serve as a constant reminder of the city’s founders” and that it was “very appropriate” that the marker “return to Ann Street where the original survey started with Hancock Taylor’s marks on two white oak trees.”
Later, the bell-shaped stand was found at the base of the river bank below Ann Street and apparently now rests somewhere in City storage. The original globe, we have been told, was recovered earlier near the Broadway Bridge and may currently reside in Ohio.
Though not the original monument, nor at its original location, Frankfort’s Cornerstone now rests in a safe yet prominent place, visible to all, so that it may continue to serve as a constant reminder of the land that once belonged to the Natives and Nature, of those pioneers who bravely forged a new life in the West, of those who have created and maintained important traditions throughout the years, and for us all to look forward with hope that we always honor and remain that “great meadow on the river.”
Video and additional pictures of both events can be accessed at www.FrankfortHeritageWeek.com/frankfort250
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.