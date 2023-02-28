Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke at the Keep Kentucky Beautiful press conference on Monday, where she read a proclamation from the governor declaring the first Saturday of March "Keep Kentucky Beautiful Day". (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman as well as state and county officials from across Kentucky were on hand at the Carter House on Monday afternoon to help kick off the statewide anti-litter initiative called "Plogging Across the Bluegrass."
The initiative is being sponsored by a new collaborative of organizations from across the commonwealth known as Keep Kentucky Beautiful (KKB), which consists of 12 environmental professionals from nine different organizations.
During Monday's press conference, the lieutenant governor read a proclamation signed by Gov. Andy Beshear declaring the first Saturday of March to be "Keep Kentucky Beautiful Day."
After Coleman read the proclamation, Darin Steen, the recycling and local assistance branch manager for the Kentucky Division of Waste Management addressed the assembled group with some sobering facts about litter in the commonwealth.
"Last year, the most recent data and statistics we have say that about $6.8 million went to our communities last year for litter abatement," Steen said. "Last year we cleaned up about 150,000 road miles across the state and about 600,000 bags of litter were picked up, 20 pounds per bag, that's 6,000 tons of litter that was picked up off the roadways."
As a means of encouraging the public to help pick up litter, KKB will host seven public plogging events across the state from Friday until Tuesday, March 7.
For those unfamiliar, plogging is the act of picking up trash while jogging, running or walking.
The purpose of the plogging events is to help the public see litter as a real problem.
Brittany Woodward, Solid Waste Coordinator for Franklin County said that Frankfort and the county are not immune to the scourge of litter.
"I think what a lot of people don't realize is that the money that goes out to counties for litter pickup, are taxpayer dollars," Woodward told The State Journal. "That money could be spent on other programs, but instead it is going to pick up trash that people won't just take home and throw in their cans."
Outside of the monetary costs, Woodward also expounded on the environmental threats posed by improperly disposed of trash.
"Any litter in the environment has the potential to end up in waterways, clog pipes and culverts," she added. "That is one of the big reasons that road crews have to dredge ditches to make sure culverts are clean so that water can pass."
Woodward will be putting on a local cleanup event on Tuesday, March 7 at Sig Luscher Brewery at 5:30 p.m. She said that the event will be held in conjunction with the Frankfort Striders Run Club meet up.
There will be a few pre-planned routes of varying lengths that attendees can go patrol for trash.
"I am hoping that this opens people's eyes," Woodward noted. "If you are blind to litter, an event like this will open your eyes to it and you won't be able to forget it and you'll see it everywhere. It's good because you see how much work there is to do and it's bad because you see how much work there is to do."
