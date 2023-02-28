Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman as well as state and county officials from across Kentucky were on hand at the Carter House on Monday afternoon to help kick off the statewide anti-litter initiative called "Plogging Across the Bluegrass."

The initiative is being sponsored by a new collaborative of organizations from across the commonwealth known as Keep Kentucky Beautiful (KKB), which consists of 12 environmental professionals from nine different organizations.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman spoke at the Keep Kentucky Beautiful press conference on Monday, where she read a proclamation from the governor declaring the first Saturday of March "Keep Kentucky Beautiful Day". (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

