There is no need to hoof it to Louisville for Derby Day festivities.

After a hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the 2022 Downtown Derby Celebration will feature the Run for the Roses as well as plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

The 12-hour event will begin at 8 a.m. with the Franklin County Farmers Market at River View Park and derby breakfast offered at downtown restaurants. The Kentucky State University food truck will be parked next to the Capital City Museum.

Downtown Derby Day Celebration

From 9 a.m. to noon, the Capital City Museum will offer screen printing and do-it-yourself rose making for the derby winner’s blanket.

At the same time, the Kentucky Historical Society will have stick horse races, derby hat making and jockey silks decorating on the Old Capitol lawn.

The First Christian Church on Ann Street will have face painting, crafts, games and a bouncy house until noon.

And on St. Clair Street the Derby Belles will be mingling with visitors. There will also be a giant mint julep selfie station, s’mores making, kettle corn and samples of both bourbon balls and root beer.

The old Good Shepherd School, located at 316 Wapping St., will offer hobby horse making from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Western Hills High School choir will entertain on the Broadway stage from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by Tona and John at 10 a.m.

The YMCA Derby Dash for children ages 2-12 will start at 10 a.m. with the 9-12-year-old race; followed by the 6-8-year-old run at 10:20 a.m.; the 4-5-year-old race at 10:40 a.m.; and the 2-3-year-old run at 10:55 a.m.

The Pedal for the Posies will take place on Broadway at noon.

Live music will continue in the afternoon with Billy Goat Strut taking the stage at 3 p.m.

There will also be large screen set up on stage so everyone can watch the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The Frankfort Trolley will operate on its regular route from 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Local restaurants and food trucks will offer derby specials and downtown bars and restaurants will host a pub crawl after the Run for the Roses.

The event is organized by Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Visit Frankfort.

For more information on the 2022 Downtown Derby Celebration, visit www.visitfrankfort.com

