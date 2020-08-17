The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in Franklin County. In fact, it’s become more apparent in Franklin County in recent weeks, per Judy Mattingly, public health director with the Franklin County Health Department.
“This problem is only getting worse,” Mattingly said, noting that 14 people have died from the virus in Franklin County.
“It was hard for us to announce one (death),” she added. “In my career, we’ve had deaths before from hepatitis A and other illnesses, but never ever to this extent. Those 14 deaths have been in our most vulnerable population.”
She pointed out that all of those who have died have been age 71 or older, and all but two have lived in long term care facilities.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells both emphasized the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s been a tough few days,” May said. “As we see cases rise, we need to step up our efforts.”
In response to the rising number of cases, Mattingly said the health department would offer increased testing in the county. That kicks off next Tuesday with a testing event at Thorn Hill Learning Center. From there, a testing event will take place on Tuesday of every week in September.
Registration for the event at the Thorn Hill Learning Center will open Friday.
Testing events at the public health center will take place on Sep. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. She added that the department will try its best to serve anyone who wants a test.
“We want everyone to register,” Mattingly said. “But we do try to work in anyone who doesn’t register. I hate to put that out there too much because we don’t want to get overwhelmed. We really, really encourage everyone to register, but we’re doing our best to make sure that everyone gets tested.”
Register for a testing event at FCHD.org.
