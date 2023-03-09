Through community wide support, The Salvation Army of Frankfort distributed 705toys and gifts — such as warm clothes and blankets — to children, seniors and unhoused neighbors in need during the Love Beyond Christmas campaign in 2022.
During this time, Frankfort's poverty rate was 16.3% and the local Salvation Army experienced a 25-50% increase in requests for service.
“With so many families experiencing hardships not just during the holidays, but the whole year, it’s a blessing to be able to come together as a community to support them,” said Major Curt Sayre of the Frankfort Salvation Army. “Because of the many compassionate and generous Frankfort community members, we had the resources to ensure our families in need and most vulnerable neighbors were blessed with holiday gifts and necessities.”
The holiday campaign, which will help support the organization’s work this year, included three classic initiatives: the Angel Tree program, the Virtual Red Kettle and Ringing at the Red Kettle.
The Salvation Army held its annual Ringing at the Red Kettle campaign at local stores, raising more than $61,000to fund The Salvation Army’s services for 2023. Those services include feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response. In addition, the Virtual Red Kettle online raised more than $570.
The Love Beyond Christmas campaign wouldn’t have been possible without the 115 volunteers, who worked a total of 639 hours aiding The Salvation Army during the holiday season.
