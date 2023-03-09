Through community wide support, The Salvation Army of Frankfort distributed 705 toys and gifts — such as warm clothes and blankets — to children, seniors and unhoused neighbors in need during the Love Beyond Christmas campaign in 2022.

During this time, Frankfort's poverty rate was 16.3% and the local Salvation Army experienced a 25-50% increase in requests for service. 

Salvation Army

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription