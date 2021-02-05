For the second consecutive year and third time in four years, The State Journal has been named the best midsize daily newspaper in Kentucky.

The recognition came in the Kentucky Press Association’s 2020 Excellence in Newspapers Awards, an annual news contest honoring outstanding writing, photography and design.

In addition to winning the award in 2019, The State Journal also won KPA's top honor in 2017.

"I am very proud of our news staff," said SJ Publisher Steve Stewart. "To be judged side by side with some really good community newspapers throughout Kentucky and be named the best of the best for the third time in four years is very rewarding. We appreciate the many readers and advertisers who make possible our journalistic service to Frankfort."

The newspaper accumulated the most points in the Daily Class 2 division. The Somerset Commonwealth Journal and Elizabethtown News-Enterprise finished second and third, respectively.

Managing Editor Chanda Veno took home first place in three categories — best editorial writer, best use of social media/multimedia and best headline writer. She also finished second in best use of media/multimedia and took home third place honors for best editorial page and best use of media/multimedia.

Design Editor Hannah Brown won best special section and best graphic. She earned second-place awards for best feature story and best special section. Brown also took home three third-place awards for best general news photo, best feature photo and best graphic.

Publisher Steve Stewart was named best columnist for the third consecutive year and placed second in editorial writing.

Reporter Austin Horn placed second in best breaking news story. He also won two third-place awards for best general news story — an honor he shares with local freelance writer Gerry Seavo James — and best investigative story/series.

Linda Younkin, sports and news reporter, won second and third place in best sports story.

Former reporter Jordan Hensley took first and second place in best investigative story/series and third in best enterprise or analytical story.

Former reporter McKenna Horsley placed first and second in the best business/agribusiness story category.

University of Kentucky graduate Dalton Stokes, who interned with The State Journal, placed third in best video.

