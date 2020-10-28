The haunt is on for Saturday in Duckers Point neighborhood. About 15 homes in the 100 block of Mallard Drive are poised and ready to serve up Halloween treats to ghouls and goblins following social distance guidelines.

Jon Hawkins and Kristy Craig, at 113 Mallard Drive, were prepping Tuesday night in their decorated garage filling black latex gloves with candy.

"They look like spiders," Kristy said. They plan to fill 200 gloves with candy and space them out in front of the garage for trick or treaters to come up and get one at a time.

The garage is dark with headstones and pumpkins lining the walls. Near the entrance sits a skeleton enjoying a glass of wine. In the front yard, skeletons sink into the ground while a witch flies in front of the door and a large spider spins his web on the garage door. 

A skeleton sips wine in the haunted garage at 113 Mallard Drive in the Duckers Point neighborhood. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

"I like to see how excited the kids are and I love to see all their costumes," Kristy said.

Across the street at the Beason home, 114 Mallard Drive, is an eerie cemetery with several headstones and a tomb with a skeleton trying to escape. A few of the headstones are from the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World.

Ghosts in a cemetery at 114 Mallard Drive prepare to spook trick-or-treaters. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

One of them reads: "Dear sweet Leota, beloved by all, in regions beyond now, but having a ball. Along with the words is an engraved image Leota with eyes that follow visitors. 

Leota watches visitors to the cemetery at 114 Mallard Drive. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

When it begins to get dark is when the Beason's yard comes alive. A witch casts spells, pumpkins sing, ghosts fly on the side of the house and scary footage from Halloween movies is projected on one half of the garage.

Singing pumpkins will entertain trick-or-treaters at 114 Mallard Drive. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

In front of the other half of the garage is a pirate's lair that trick-or-treaters will have to enter to get their sweet treasure. Jim Beason and his father James will be dressed like pirates. Trick-or-treaters will need to follow the x's on the ground spaced six feet apart until they make their way up to Beason to receive their treat.

Pirates await trick-or-treaters at 114 Mallard Drive in the Duckers Point neighborhood. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

"I'm going to be dressed like a pirate cook and I'll hand out the candy using tongs," Beason said.

A little further down the road at 134 Mallard Drive, home owner Scott Catlett has really turned up the scare factor. 

Upon approaching the home, the first thing visitors will notice is an old woman rocking wildly in a chair on a facade of a porch. Catlett calls her "Granny." On Halloween night, Catlett plans to dress up like Leather Face and jump out from behind a curtain hanging in a doorway on the porch to scare passersby. 

Scott Catlett stands on a Halloween display in the front yard of his home at 134 Mallard Drive in the Duckers Point neighborhood. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

For those brave enough to enter the property to retrieve their candy, they will have to make it past the ghosts and gargoyles on a fence surrounding the yard. Then, they have to quickly move past a witch, as to not to become part of her potion.

Goblins and ghosts guard 134 Mallard Drive in the Duckers Point neighborhood. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

After tip toeing around spiders and past snakes and skeletons, they'll make their way up to the porch, which is inhabited by clowns, including the infamous Pennywise from Stephen King's, "It."

Clowns await trick-or-treaters 134 Mallard Drive in the Duckers Point neighborhood. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Pennywise will greet the visitors with glowing eyes. They better move fast to collect their candy — which will be shot out of a pipe — before Pennywise rises up to begin chase.

Catlett said he will have three to four live actors on Halloween. One actor will be dressed as the clown Big Top and another as Peter Rotten Tail. 

"I've always enjoyed Halloween," Catlett said. "My wife and I would love to start our own haunted house."

Frankfort and Franklin County officials have designated 4-6 p.m. for trick-or-treating.

Frankfort Police Chief Chuck Adams said the time, which is two hours earlier than usual, has been changed in accordance with state health department recommendations.

Both trick-or-treaters and residents handing out candy should practice social distancing and wear face masks that cover both the nose and mouth. Halloween masks do not count, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has posted ways to celebrate Halloween safely on the website kycovid19.ky.gov.

Among its suggestions: At all events and activities, wear a face covering, sanitize hands often and maintain 6 feet of distance from others; place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table; if you plan to trick-or-treat, do so in family groups in your own neighborhood and avoid congregating in large groups; and consider safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, including virtual Halloween costume contests, drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing or a Halloween movie or game night at home with family.

