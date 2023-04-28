English sculptor Andy Goldsworthy once said, "There is life in a stone. Any stone that sits in a field or lies on a beach takes on the memory of that place. You can feel that stones have witnessed so many things."
And now a single slab of limestone — the very rock that Frankfort has built so much of its existence upon, from the foundations of homes, the facades of our courthouses, libraries and Capitol to the bourbon that is such a pride of our state — stands witness at the start of the Singing Bridge, near the corner of Wapping and St. Clair streets.
California sculptor James Dihn thought about the symbolic nature and permanence of this particular stone when he conceptualized his art installation next to the sign marking the area as the site of two lynchings; those of Marshall Boston in 1894 and John Maxey in 1909. The stone slab is designed to be a place where, according to Josephine Sculpture Park Founder Melanie VanHouten, visitors can “be seated together to discuss or contemplate the community history of this place."
The installation is the culmination of a collaborative project between the City of Frankfort, Josephine Sculpture Park, the Franklin County Arts Council and Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort.
Unlike many art pieces, Dihn’s sculptural work is not meant to attract attention to itself. It was meant to ground the visitor and not to detract from the adjacent historic marker.
The marker was installed in October, with several hundred attendees filling First Baptist Church just across the street for a special ceremony attended by multiple elected officials and spiritual leaders of multiple, diverse denominations.
Included in the stone is a “subtle bronze line that dissects the stone into two halves [and] serves as a reminder of the division in our community that allowed such atrocities to take place.” The pattern of the line also mirrors the path of the nearby Kentucky River.
Installed at the end of March, the sculpture’s name is still pending, but the impact it has made on its location has proven to be exactly what the committee hoped it would be. According to VanHouten, it is an “object imbued with symbolism intended to connect people to the significance of that particular place.”
